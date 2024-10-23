Black Submarine, the new band featuring ex-members of The Verve, have announced their debut album

Black Submarine, the new band featuring ex-Verve members Nick McCabe and Simon Jones, have announced their debut album will be released on 3 February 2014.

As well as McCabe and Jones the band features Davide Rossi, Michele ‘Mig’ Schillace and Amelia Tucker, who released an EP under the name Black Ships back in 2011.

The debut album under the Black Submarine name will be called New Shores, which is described in a press release as a melting pot of “spaced-out vocals, deep beats, rolling bass-lines, molten soundscapes, meditative chord sequences and explosive string-arrangements.” I don’t know about you but I’m looking forward to what those ‘molten soundscapes’ sound like!

The first taste of the new album comes in the shape of lead single, also called ‘Black Submarine’, which you can listen to below. You can also download it from their website/landing page thingy here.