Bebe Rexha Performs Her Song, “Knees” at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Catch The Video:

The American singer and songwriter rocked the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon when she was a guest there on 20th of December. She performed the song, “Knees”. She has confirmed that this is gonna be the first and last performance of Knees on the TV.

Actually, the label that she is working with would not be releasing knees as a single and her fans wanted her to release the song as a single. So, she dedicated this performance to her fans.

She posted on Instagram, “On December 20th I’m performing “Knees” for the first and last time on tv on @FallonTonight. This is for my fans. It’s a super special performance and a perfect way to end this year. You asked to make it a single so I’m meeting you in the middle. Set your DVRs, your timers.”

How was the performance? Well, it was a stand and deliver performance. Baby Rexha sang the song while wearing a beautiful glittering dress. One thing that I should mention here that she looked too damn cute. The stage and the background was all covered with curtains that dropped down in the mid of the performance, making the lights behind the curtains to shine brighter.

Watch the video of Bebe Rexha performing, “Knees”: