Bazzi and Camilla Cabello : Remix Version of “Beautiful” – Listen Now!

Bazzi released an official remix of his song “Beautiful” from the album “Cosmic” with brand new vocals from Camilla Cabello. The original “Beautiful” was actually released a couple of months ago, before the arrival of Bazzi’s debut album “Cosmic” back in April this year and the original “Beautiful”. I think they must have been promoted this on radio and Tv performances. His previous work was Music Video: “Mine” by Bazzi [MV + Video Review]

It will be no surprise if it peaked it’s place in Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. The original Bazzi’s track was already very good in its original version but with this remix version, this song is at its best with an addition of sweet vocals. Bazzi and Camilla Cabello already have the history together but they kept it secret till 31st of July when both posted a picture of an artwork with a release date on their social media platforms. Cammila already has done the remix work, check it out here: Camilla Cabello’s “Havana” Has Got a Super New Remix

Bazzi is currently touring across the country regarding his Cosmic Tour which will be wrapped up next week in Chicago. This collaboration is a blessing, both voices combined are FIRE!!!!

“Beautiful” Remix By Bazzi and Camilla Cabello – Liten It Here!