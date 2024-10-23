Bastille announce UK tour dates

Up and coming indie-electro upstarts Bastille have today announced their biggest UK tour to date – which will coincide with the release of their debut album Bad Blood.
Called the ‘Bad Blood Tour’, the band will play a total of 16 dates throughout the UK – running from 28 February to 28 March next year. Here’s all the dates for your diary:
FEBRUARY
28 – O2 Academy2, Liverpool
MARCH
01 – Liquid Rooms, Edinburgh
02 – Oran Mor, Glasgow
04 – 53 Degrees, Preston
05 – Club Academy, Manchester
07 – Mo’ Club, Southampton
08 – Waterfront, Norwich
09 – The Library at HMV Institute, Birmingham
10 – The Cockpit, Leeds
19 – The Leadmill, Sheffield
21 – Rescue Rooms, Nottingham
22 – O2 Academy Oxford, Oxford
23 – Cardiff Solus, Cardiff
25 – Concorde 2, Brighton
27 – Thekla, Bristol
28 – O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London
Presale tickets for the tour go on sale tomorrow (24 October). For details on how to apply for presale tickets head on over to Bastille’s Facebook page.
The news of the tour comes on the back of the release of Bastille’s EP ‘Flaws’, which was released this week. Watch the video for ‘Flaws’ here: