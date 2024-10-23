Bastille announce UK tour dates

Up and coming indie-electro upstarts Bastille have today announced their biggest UK tour to date – which will coincide with the release of their debut album Bad Blood.

Called the ‘Bad Blood Tour’, the band will play a total of 16 dates throughout the UK – running from 28 February to 28 March next year. Here’s all the dates for your diary:

FEBRUARY

28 – O2 Academy2, Liverpool

MARCH

01 – Liquid Rooms, Edinburgh

02 – Oran Mor, Glasgow

04 – 53 Degrees, Preston

05 – Club Academy, Manchester

07 – Mo’ Club, Southampton

08 – Waterfront, Norwich

09 – The Library at HMV Institute, Birmingham

10 – The Cockpit, Leeds

19 – The Leadmill, Sheffield

21 – Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

22 – O2 Academy Oxford, Oxford

23 – Cardiff Solus, Cardiff

25 – Concorde 2, Brighton

27 – Thekla, Bristol

28 – O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London

Presale tickets for the tour go on sale tomorrow (24 October). For details on how to apply for presale tickets head on over to Bastille’s Facebook page.

The news of the tour comes on the back of the release of Bastille’s EP ‘Flaws’, which was released this week. Watch the video for ‘Flaws’ here:





