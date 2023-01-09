Balsam Range Delivers a Song titled, “Angel Too Soon”:

I appreciate the fans who have been calm when the American bluegrass and acoustic music group, “Balsam Range” has been out of the screen. But now the music group does not want their fans to wait anymore.

They released their ninth studio album titled, “Aeonic” and another song titled “Angel Too Soon”. It is the first album release after a Christmas album titled “It’s Christmas Time” in 2017 and a collaboration with the Atlanta Pops Orchestra Ensemble titled “Mountain Overture” in 2018.

This new song, “Angel Too Soon” was written by Paul Thorn. It

will appear on the American group’s ninth studio album. The album will be a project of 11 tracks.

Well, this song is gonna rip your heart. It is emotional. The song is about a girl who is no more without us. It teaches us to love people while we still have got them.

Listen to the Balsam Range’s new song, “Angel Too Soon”:

The Group’s member, “Darren Nicholson” talked to the media about the song when he said, “The best way to promote traditional bluegrass is to try and be original and do your own thing. Some traditionalists almost killed it by always wanting to revert back to the old. But if all you’re doing is homage to the old and nobody’s doing anything new, then it dies. ”