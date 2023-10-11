Ariana Grande Music Video For,”Breathin'” Starring a Pig? Watch Now:

Ariana Grande dropped Music Video for her song, “Breathin'” last night. Breathin’ is her latest single and what about the video? It features a pig? yes, the video shows Ariana’s pet pig being cute at her bed.

I personally don’t encourage this very much and what about the fans? They just got mad at the release of music video. After some time of the release the American Singer replied to a fan’s comment and confirmed that it was the official music video. I am not sure whether she was kidding?

Fans Straightly went mad after watching the video and after a number of hate comments, Ariana showed up with a tweet telling the fans that it was not the official music video. She said that it was just to make the fans laugh and the official visuals will be released later. Have a look at what she tweeted:

Ariana Grande responds to hate about her #Sweetener era, says the piggy video was to make her fans laugh while they wait for the REAL “breathin” music video. pic.twitter.com/Jdvix9HW0J — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 11, 2018