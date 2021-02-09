Ariana Grande Delivers Music Video For, “break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored”. Watch Here:

The American singer and songwriter, “Ariana Grande” has shared a new music video for her song, “break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored”.

This new song will be a part of Ariana’s upcoming 5th studio album called, “Thank U, Next” which is expected to be released coming February but the exact dates for the release of the album are not announced by her.

break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored is the third single yet released from the American singer’s fifth studio album followed by, “7 rings” and the title track “Thank U, next”. It was co-written by Ariana with “Savan Kotecha”, “Max Martin”, “Kevin Briggs”, “ILYA” and “Kandi”.

Back to the music video. Well, first things first. Ariana looks absolutely sizzling. She will go to a party, and I am not surprised that a guy likes her at the party.

Favorite scene? If you ask me, It’s really hard to choose one but hey, I really want to be at a pool party with her. LOL!

Watch music video to Ariana Grande’s song, “break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored”:

Any music coming up? Of course yes, Ariana is currently working with the Swedish singer and plans to release a new collaboration song sooner!