Arcade Fire Album track ‘Awful Sound (Oh Erydice)’ – video

We’re getting ever closer to the 29 October release date of Reflektor, and just to make sure we don’t forget it Arcade Fire have dribbled out another enticing tidbit to keep us all talking.

Last night they released the below trailer on Twitter which previews new album track ‘Awful Sound (Oh Erydice)’:

So far we’ve heard the albums ambitious title track and new tracks during their ‘Here Comes The Night Time’ show on US TV.

Reflektor is available to preorder now: Reflektor

Reflektor tracklist:

Disc 1

01. Reflektor

02. We Exist

03. Flashbulb Eyes

04. Here Comes the Night Time

05. Normal Person

06. You Already Know

07. Joan of Arc

Disc 2

01. Here Comes the Night Time II

02. Awful Sound (Oh Erydice)

03. It’s Never Over (Oh Orpheus)

04. Porno

05. Afterlife

06. Supersymmetry







