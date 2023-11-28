Alessia Cara Premieres New Music Video For, “Not Today”. Watch Now:

Earlier this month, the Canadian singer and songwriter, “Alessia Cara” released a new song, “Not Today” on the Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 Radio Show on 13th of November. It will be a part of her upcoming second studio album, “The Pains Of Growing” which is due out on 30th of November.

Let me remind you, Not Today is an emotional number where Alessia sings about a toxic relationship and also that she is out of it and is healing day by day. The Canadian singer told media about the song, “It’s about capturing that in-between phase, and reminding myself that things do get better but it’s okay to just say “You know what? Not today. Today I need to be in bed, I need to be sad, and just throw myself a pity party.”

Whats new? Not Today is now accompanied with the official music video. First of all, I am loving the visuals. It sees our Alessia crying black tears and much more. You will see her doing crazy things like, like what? sliding down the stairs, jumping up and down on her bed, making weird faces standing in the mirror.

Watch The Music Video To Alessia Cara’s, “Not Today”: