A new month brings a host of new albums to start getting excited about, and August is no different. Below is a list of all the best new albums due to be released this month, feel free to include the August albums your most excited about in the comments at the bottom.

5 August

The Civil Wars – The Civil Wars

Swim Deep – Where The Heaven Are We

12 August

White Lies – BIG TV

19 August

Earl Sweatshirt – Doris

Drenge – Drenge

26 August

Franz Ferdinand – Right Thoughts, Right Words, Right Action