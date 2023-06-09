Album stream: Klaxons – Love Frequency

Nu-rave survivors Klaxons are gearing up for the release of their third album Love Frequency next week (out on 16 June via Akashic Rekords / Sony Red), and have just made the whole thing available to stream in full.

Stream Love Frequency below via The Guardian:

If you like what you hear, you can preorder Love Frequency below:

As well as revealing the album stream, Klaxons have also announced a UK tour over October and November 2014. This is no ordinary tour though, as apparently the band reckon they will only be using instruments and lighting rigs that have come from a 3D printer! Watch the video of them explaining it all here:

It all sounds a bit silly to me, especially when James Righton is throwing out quotes like:

Traditional instruments have been around for ages now, and it’s time to use some new technology.

Whatevs lads.

The UK tour will see Klaxons play the following dates:

OCTOBER 2014

25 – Waterfront – Norwich

26 – Cockpit – Leeds

27 – O2 ABC – Glasgow

28 – Academy 3 – Manchester

30 – Concorde 2 – Brighton

31 – Thekla – Bristol

NOVEMBER 2014

01 – O2 Academy 2 – Birmingham

02 – Rescue Rooms – Nottingham

04 – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire – London

Tickets for the tour will go on general sale on Friday 13 June at 9am, although O2 customers will have a chance to get Priority Tickets on Wednesday 11 June. See here for more details: www.o2priority.co.uk/tickets