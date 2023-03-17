A Michelle Obama Initiative: “This Is For My Girls” Kelly Rowland, Kelly Clarkson, Missy Elliott & MORE

When did you listen to a song for a cause featuring various artists? I’m sure none of your remembers the last time such music came out. The good news is that a new song titled “This Is For My Girls” featuring various artists was released recently. This new song is promoting a new campaign of the US government titled “#62MillionGirls”. It’s a Michele Obama initiative.

This new song will help Michele Obama give more visibility to the campaign. The campaign is trying to shed light on 62 million girls in the world who are living a miserable life as they have no right to education. The song tries to give these girls power while making others realize that there is something terribly wrong and that everyone needs to be aware to the problem. Michele had this idea of recording a song to reach more people on this issue so she invited a bunch of female singers and asked them to sing the song.

The singers who featured in this song are Kelly Clarkson, Kelly Rowland, Jdagrace, Lea Michelle, Janelle Monae, Missy Elliott, Chloe & Halle, and Zendaya. Unfortunately, Michele didn’t invite White House’s favorite girl band Fifth Harmony. Probably 5H had a busy recording schedule otherwise everyone expected them to lead this new song.

“This Is For My Girls” is an upbeat anthem. The track is written by Dianne Warren. The song is about giving women power to stand up and fight for their right, especially the right to education. The featuring artists sing to the suppressed girls asking them to chase their dreams and fight for their rights. You can listen to the song below.

Listen “This Is For My Girls” by Kelly Rowland, Kelly Clarkson, Missy Elliott & MORE

You can stream the song here