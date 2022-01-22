5 Seconds Of Summer Premieres Music Video For, “Lie To Me”. Watch Here:

The Australian pop band,”5 Seconds Of Summer” has shared a new music video for their song, “Lie To Me”. It was premiered on YouTube.

Lie To Me is taken from their super hit third studio album called, “Youngbood”. The LP was released back in June, 2018. It reached at the top of US Billboard 200 and Australian Albums Charts. And that’s not just it, the album also secured a position of No.3 on the UK Albums Chart.

Well, it seems like that Australian group has not yet done with the album and wants to get more out of the LP. By the way, Will their be new music or videos coming soon from the group? I don’t know yet but I would really love to have more.

What about the new music video? It sees the 5 Seconds Of Summer’s members on a racing track. You will see them singing their part of the song individually. They will also perform the song together after the clip crosses its mid.

They all look disappointed and sad in this new music video. What are they sad for?

Watch music video to 5 Seconds of Summer’s, “Lie To Me”:

Also, the Australian group re-recorded the song, “Lie To Me”. The remix version has a guest appearance on it. It features the American singer and songwriter, “Julia Michaels”.