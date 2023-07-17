2018 VMAs Nominations (Don’t miss you heart favorites) – You Won’t Believe What Cardi B Did During Her Performance!

Cheer-up music lovers as the biggest Video Music Awards are here this year. The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards are back with a bang to New York City in not that far month of August. This grand awards ceremony will be aired live from Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, 20th of August.

You might not be able wait till 20th of August and MTV knows that, so we happy to tell you that MTV has revealed the full list of nominees on Instagram via IGTV. Following are the deserving singers with a leading pack of nominees:

Cardi B is leading the nominees pack with number 10

Followed by Beyonce and JAY-Z with number 8

And Childish Gambino and Drake with number 7 for each

.Other artists nominated for multi-categories are Bruno Mars or Ariana Grande. Fans can be a part of this wonderful event and can give their opinions and appreciations by voting online.

Categories includes the following:

Video of the Year

Artist of the Year

Best New Artist

Song of the year

Best collaboration

Push Artist of the Year

Best Pop

Best Hip Hop

Best Latin

Best Dance

Best Rock

Video with Message

Best Cinematography

Best Direction

Best Art Direction

Best Visual Effects

Best Choreography

Best Editing

Full nominees list by categories below:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“No Tears Left to Cry” by Ariana Grande

“Finesse (Remix)” by Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B

“Havana” by Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug

“APES**T” by The Carters

“This Is America” by Childish Gambino

“God’s Plan” by Drake

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande (Republic Records)

Bruno Mars (Atlantic Records)

Camila Cabello (Syco Music/Epic Records)

Cardi B (Atlantic Records

Drake (YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records)

Post Malone (Republic Records)

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Finesse (Remix)” by Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B

“Havana” by Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug

“God’s Plan” by Drake

“New Rules” by Dua Lipa

“Perfect” by Ed Sheeran

“rockstar” by Post Malone ft. 21 Savage

BEST NEW ARTIST

Iamcosmic/Atlantic Records – Bazzi

Atlantic Records – Cardi B

Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records – Chloe x Halle

Atlantic Records – Hayley Kiyoko

Warner Bros. Records – Lil Pump

Atlantic Records – Lil Uzi Vert

BEST COLLABORATION

“Meant to Be” by Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line

“Finesse (Remix)” by Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B

“APES**T” by The Carters

“Dinero” by Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B

“1-800-273-8255” by Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid

“Lemon” by N.E.R.D & Rihanna

PUSH ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Chloe x Halle – JULY 2018

Sigrid – JUNE 2018

Lil Xan – MAY 2018

Hayley Kiyoko – APRIL 2018

Jessie Reyez – MARCH 2018

Tee Grizzley – FEBRUARY 2018

Bishop Briggs – JANUARY 2018

Grace VanderWaal – DECEMBER 2017

Why Don’t We – NOVEMBER 2017

PRETTYMUCH – OCTOBER 2017

SZA – SEPTEMBER 2017

Kacy Hill – AUGUST 2017

Khalid – JULY 2017

Kyle – JUNE 2017

Noah Cyrus – MAY 2017

BEST POP

“No Tears Left to Cry” by Ariana Grande

“Havana” by Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug

“Sorry Not Sorry” by Demi Lovato

“Perfect” by Ed Sheeran

“What About Us” by P!nk

“In My Blood” by Shawn Mendes

BEST HIP HOP

“Bartier Cardi” by Cardi B ft. 21 Savage

“APES**T” by The Carters

“God’s Plan” by Drake

“ATM” by J. Cole

“Walk It Talk It” by Migos ft. Drake

“Chun-Li” by Nicki Minaj

BEST LATIN

“Dura” by Daddy Yankee

“Mi Gente” by J Balvin, Willy William

“Dinero” by Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B

“Échame La Culpa” by Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato

“Felices los 4” by Maluma

“Chantaje” by Shakira ft. Maluma

BEST DANCE

“Lonely Together” by Avicii ft. Rita Ora

“One Kiss” by Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa

“Everybody Hates Me” by The Chainsmokers

“Flames” by David Guetta & Sia

“Silence” by Marshmello ft. Khalid

“Get Low (Street Video)” by Zedd & Liam Payne

BEST ROCK

“Champion” Fall Out Boy

“The Sky Is A Neighborhood” Foo Fighters

“Whatever It Takes” by Imagine Dragons

“One More Light” by Linkin Park

“Say Amen (Saturday Night)” by Panic! At The Disco

“Walk On Water” by Thirty Seconds to Mars

VIDEO WITH A MESSAGE

“This Is America” by Childish Gambino

“Liberated” by Dej Loaf and Leon Bridges

“God’s Plan” by Drake

“PYNK” by Janelle Monáe

“Gatekeeper” by Jessie Reyez

“1-800-273-8255” by Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

“Growing Pains” by Alessia Cara – Cinematography by Pau Castejón

“No Tears Left to Cry” – by Ariana Grande – Cinematography by Scott Cunningham

“APES**T” by The Carters – Cinematography by Benoit Debie

“This Is America” by Childish Gambino – Cinematography by Larkin Seiple

“River” by Eminem ft. Ed Sheeran – Cinematography by Frank Mobilio & Patrick Meller

Shawn Mendes “In My Blood” by Eminem ft. Ed Sheeran – Cinematography by Jonathan Sela

BEST DIRECTION

“APES**T” by The Carters – Directed by Ricky Saix

“This Is America” by Childish Gambino – Directed by Hiro Murai

“God’s Plan” by Drake – Directed by Karena Evans

“Perfect” by Ed Sheeran – Directed by Jason Koenig

“Say Something” by Justin Timberlake ft. Chris Stapleton – Directed by Arturo Perez Jr.

“In My Blood” by Shawn Mendes – Directed by Jay Martin

BEST ART DIRECTION

“APES**T” by The Carters – Art Direction by Jan Houlevigue

“This Is America” by Childish Gambino – Art Direction by Jason Kisvarday

“ATM” by J. Cole – Art Direction by Miles Mullin

“Make Me Feel” by Janelle Monáe – Art Direction by Pepper Nguyen

“The Weekend” by SZA – Art Direction by SZA and Solange

“Look What You Made Me Do” by Taylor Swift – Art Direction by Brett Hess

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

“No Tears Left to Cry” by Ariana Grande – Visual Effects by Vidal and Loris Paillier for Buf

“Lonely Together” by Avicii ft. Rita Ora – Visual Effects by KPP

“Walk On Water” by Eminem ft. Beyoncé – Visual Effects Supervisor Rich Lee for Drive Studios

“All The Stars” by Kendrick Lamar & SZA – Visual Effects by Loris Paillier for BUF Paris

“Wait” by Maroon 5 – Visual Effects by TIMBER

“Look What You Made Me Do” by Taylor Swift – Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

“Finesse (Remix)” by Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – Choreography by Phil Tayag & Bruno Mars

“Havana” by Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – Choreography by Calvit Hodge and Sara Bivens

“APES**T” by The Carters – Choreography by Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui and Jaquel Knight

“This Is America” by Childish Gambino – Choreography by Sherrie Silver

“IDGAF” by Dua Lipa – Choreography by Marion Motin

“Filthy” by Justin Timberlake – Choreography by Marty Kudelka, AJ Harpold, Tracy Phillips, and Ivan Koumaev

BEST EDITING

“Finesse (Remix)” by Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – Editing by Jacquelyn London

“APES**T” by The Carters – Editing by Taylor Ward and Sam Ostrove

“This Is America” by Childish Gambino – Editing by Ernie Gilbert

“Make Me Feel” by Janelle Monáe – Editing by Deji Laray

“Lemon” N.E.R.D & Rihanna – Editing by Taylor Ward

“Look What You Made Me Do” by Taylor Swift – Editing by Chancler Haynes for Cosmo

Katy Perry hosted the last year’s VMA. Kendrick Lamar took the award for Video of the Year for “Humble”. Last year show was set on fire with the sizzling performances of Nicki Minaj, Katy Perry, Logic, Miley Cyrus and much more.

Not sure that Cardi B will perform this year or not because she has just given birth to a baby girl “Kulture”

Don’t worry about Kulture’s birth date and enjoy the successful 35th birthday of the VMAs.