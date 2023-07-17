2018 VMAs Nominations (Don’t miss you heart favorites) – You Won’t Believe What Cardi B Did During Her Performance!

Cheer-up music lovers as the biggest Video Music Awards are here this year. The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards are back with a bang to New York City in not that far month of August. This grand awards ceremony will be aired live from Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, 20th of August.
You might not be able wait till 20th of August and MTV knows that, so we happy to tell you that MTV has revealed the full list of nominees on Instagram via IGTV. Following are the deserving singers with a leading pack of nominees:
- Cardi B is leading the nominees pack with number 10
- Followed by Beyonce and JAY-Z with number 8
- And Childish Gambino and Drake with number 7 for each
.Other artists nominated for multi-categories are Bruno Mars or Ariana Grande. Fans can be a part of this wonderful event and can give their opinions and appreciations by voting online.
Categories includes the following:
- Video of the Year
- Artist of the Year
- Best New Artist
- Song of the year
- Best collaboration
- Push Artist of the Year
- Best Pop
- Best Hip Hop
- Best Latin
- Best Dance
- Best Rock
- Video with Message
- Best Cinematography
- Best Direction
- Best Art Direction
- Best Visual Effects
- Best Choreography
- Best Editing
Full nominees list by categories below:
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
“No Tears Left to Cry” by Ariana Grande
“Finesse (Remix)” by Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B
“Havana” by Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug
“APES**T” by The Carters
“This Is America” by Childish Gambino
“God’s Plan” by Drake
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ariana Grande (Republic Records)
Bruno Mars (Atlantic Records)
Camila Cabello (Syco Music/Epic Records)
Cardi B (Atlantic Records
Drake (YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records)
Post Malone (Republic Records)
SONG OF THE YEAR
“Finesse (Remix)” by Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B
“Havana” by Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug
“God’s Plan” by Drake
“New Rules” by Dua Lipa
“Perfect” by Ed Sheeran
“rockstar” by Post Malone ft. 21 Savage
BEST NEW ARTIST
Iamcosmic/Atlantic Records – Bazzi
Atlantic Records – Cardi B
Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records – Chloe x Halle
Atlantic Records – Hayley Kiyoko
Warner Bros. Records – Lil Pump
Atlantic Records – Lil Uzi Vert
BEST COLLABORATION
“Meant to Be” by Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line
“Finesse (Remix)” by Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B
“APES**T” by The Carters
“Dinero” by Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B
“1-800-273-8255” by Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid
“Lemon” by N.E.R.D & Rihanna
PUSH ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Chloe x Halle – JULY 2018
Sigrid – JUNE 2018
Lil Xan – MAY 2018
Hayley Kiyoko – APRIL 2018
Jessie Reyez – MARCH 2018
Tee Grizzley – FEBRUARY 2018
Bishop Briggs – JANUARY 2018
Grace VanderWaal – DECEMBER 2017
Why Don’t We – NOVEMBER 2017
PRETTYMUCH – OCTOBER 2017
SZA – SEPTEMBER 2017
Kacy Hill – AUGUST 2017
Khalid – JULY 2017
Kyle – JUNE 2017
Noah Cyrus – MAY 2017
BEST POP
“No Tears Left to Cry” by Ariana Grande
“Havana” by Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug
“Sorry Not Sorry” by Demi Lovato
“Perfect” by Ed Sheeran
“What About Us” by P!nk
“In My Blood” by Shawn Mendes
BEST HIP HOP
“Bartier Cardi” by Cardi B ft. 21 Savage
“APES**T” by The Carters
“God’s Plan” by Drake
“ATM” by J. Cole
“Walk It Talk It” by Migos ft. Drake
“Chun-Li” by Nicki Minaj
BEST LATIN
“Dura” by Daddy Yankee
“Mi Gente” by J Balvin, Willy William
“Dinero” by Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B
“Échame La Culpa” by Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato
“Felices los 4” by Maluma
“Chantaje” by Shakira ft. Maluma
BEST DANCE
“Lonely Together” by Avicii ft. Rita Ora
“One Kiss” by Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa
“Everybody Hates Me” by The Chainsmokers
“Flames” by David Guetta & Sia
“Silence” by Marshmello ft. Khalid
“Get Low (Street Video)” by Zedd & Liam Payne
BEST ROCK
“Champion” Fall Out Boy
“The Sky Is A Neighborhood” Foo Fighters
“Whatever It Takes” by Imagine Dragons
“One More Light” by Linkin Park
“Say Amen (Saturday Night)” by Panic! At The Disco
“Walk On Water” by Thirty Seconds to Mars
VIDEO WITH A MESSAGE
“This Is America” by Childish Gambino
“Liberated” by Dej Loaf and Leon Bridges
“God’s Plan” by Drake
“PYNK” by Janelle Monáe
“Gatekeeper” by Jessie Reyez
“1-800-273-8255” by Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
“Growing Pains” by Alessia Cara – Cinematography by Pau Castejón
“No Tears Left to Cry” – by Ariana Grande – Cinematography by Scott Cunningham
“APES**T” by The Carters – Cinematography by Benoit Debie
“This Is America” by Childish Gambino – Cinematography by Larkin Seiple
“River” by Eminem ft. Ed Sheeran – Cinematography by Frank Mobilio & Patrick Meller
Shawn Mendes “In My Blood” by Eminem ft. Ed Sheeran – Cinematography by Jonathan Sela
BEST DIRECTION
“APES**T” by The Carters – Directed by Ricky Saix
“This Is America” by Childish Gambino – Directed by Hiro Murai
“God’s Plan” by Drake – Directed by Karena Evans
“Perfect” by Ed Sheeran – Directed by Jason Koenig
“Say Something” by Justin Timberlake ft. Chris Stapleton – Directed by Arturo Perez Jr.
“In My Blood” by Shawn Mendes – Directed by Jay Martin
BEST ART DIRECTION
“APES**T” by The Carters – Art Direction by Jan Houlevigue
“This Is America” by Childish Gambino – Art Direction by Jason Kisvarday
“ATM” by J. Cole – Art Direction by Miles Mullin
“Make Me Feel” by Janelle Monáe – Art Direction by Pepper Nguyen
“The Weekend” by SZA – Art Direction by SZA and Solange
“Look What You Made Me Do” by Taylor Swift – Art Direction by Brett Hess
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
“No Tears Left to Cry” by Ariana Grande – Visual Effects by Vidal and Loris Paillier for Buf
“Lonely Together” by Avicii ft. Rita Ora – Visual Effects by KPP
“Walk On Water” by Eminem ft. Beyoncé – Visual Effects Supervisor Rich Lee for Drive Studios
“All The Stars” by Kendrick Lamar & SZA – Visual Effects by Loris Paillier for BUF Paris
“Wait” by Maroon 5 – Visual Effects by TIMBER
“Look What You Made Me Do” by Taylor Swift – Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
“Finesse (Remix)” by Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – Choreography by Phil Tayag & Bruno Mars
“Havana” by Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – Choreography by Calvit Hodge and Sara Bivens
“APES**T” by The Carters – Choreography by Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui and Jaquel Knight
“This Is America” by Childish Gambino – Choreography by Sherrie Silver
“IDGAF” by Dua Lipa – Choreography by Marion Motin
“Filthy” by Justin Timberlake – Choreography by Marty Kudelka, AJ Harpold, Tracy Phillips, and Ivan Koumaev
BEST EDITING
“Finesse (Remix)” by Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – Editing by Jacquelyn London
“APES**T” by The Carters – Editing by Taylor Ward and Sam Ostrove
“This Is America” by Childish Gambino – Editing by Ernie Gilbert
“Make Me Feel” by Janelle Monáe – Editing by Deji Laray
“Lemon” N.E.R.D & Rihanna – Editing by Taylor Ward
“Look What You Made Me Do” by Taylor Swift – Editing by Chancler Haynes for Cosmo
Katy Perry hosted the last year’s VMA. Kendrick Lamar took the award for Video of the Year for “Humble”. Last year show was set on fire with the sizzling performances of Nicki Minaj, Katy Perry, Logic, Miley Cyrus and much more.
Not sure that Cardi B will perform this year or not because she has just given birth to a baby girl “Kulture”
Don’t worry about Kulture’s birth date and enjoy the successful 35th birthday of the VMAs.