Mumford and Sons have premiered their new track titled “The Wolf”. The new single is from British folk-rock’s upcoming album titled “Wilder Mind”, which is due to hit stores on 4 May, 2015. The band has also appeared on last week’s Saturday Night Live (SNL) performing “The Wolf” along with “Believe”. It is obvious that the band planned to release “The Wolf” just before the SNL performance so they could perform it on the show. They changed their instruments for SNL and went somewhat ‘electric’ replacing its traditional banjos and accordions with feedback and loud sequels.

You can get “The Wolf” free of cost if you pre-order “Wilder Mind” on iTunes. If you are not willing to do that, you can simply stream the full track on VEVO.

“The Wolf” is a fascinating track that talks about solitude. The track has a definitive emotional side to it, which delivers the true emotion of the track. The track gets really intense as frontman Marcus Mumford sings in his convincing style.

Mumford and Sons have planned to showcase their new album at different festivals. They will also be hosting Gentlemen of the Road Stopover Shows to further market the album. The band is also planning a two-day festival in various cities of the U.S. With all these plans and the band appearing on SNL, there is every chance that they will make it big with their next album. You can listen to “The Wolf” below while you wait for their album to release.

Listen to “The Wolf” by Mumford and Sons (Official Audio)