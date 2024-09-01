“Maps” is a moody summer jam by multi-award winning Maroon 5. The song starts with disco beats but soon saunters into a stomping funky gospel sound. The song is the first single from band’s upcoming album ‘V’.

“Maps” follows on the path of Maroon 5’s last album ‘Overexposed’ that turned out to be a huge success for the band. This new single has already hit the charts, with position among majority of top 10 charts in the U.S.A. This new single brings back the long gone keyboardist Jesse Carmichael.

This single has all the potential to be a big hit for Maroon 5 who is already popular with their huge catalogue of radio-friendly tones. Levine starts the song with his signature high pitch vocals and and backdrop jangly guitars that have become a trademark of Maroon 5. Before Levine leads listeners into the catchy chorus, there are layers of vocals that help build the bridge. The chorus itself is refreshing but still has a slightly remixed vibe that anyone who has listened to Maroon 5 can recognize.

The song is driven hard when Levine shouts out “It leads to you” as the guitars become heavy and come into full swing. Although the vocals have been jittered loosely with music, Levine fans who like his style will enjoy this track.

Watch “Maps” by Maroon 5 on YouTube (Audio)