Ty Dolla Sign has released a music video for his latest song. The track is titled “Drop That Kitty” and it features Charli XCX and Tinashe. The video was originally premiered on MTV. The stars in this video are rather focused on showing their skins and all that vulgar stuff but still they have managed to come up with a catchy song. The track seems to have helped Ty Dolla Sign push its first official track from upcoming album. But this video is going to play an important role for Tinashe as well who has been struggling to be honest. She has tried a lot of different stuff over the past few months but still she isn’t going anywhere with her music.

Ty Dolla Sign was performing “Drop That Kitty” last week on MTV Movie Awards. There was every chance that he was going to come up with a video any time soon and that he would premier it through MTV to worldwide audience.

The music video for “Drop That Kitty” isn’t anything special. If you are thinking that you are have found a gem, especially with trying-to-make-it-big singer Tinashe and super-hot Charli XCX featuring in it, you are mistaken. The video is just a regular music video but it will give you a laugh towards the end. At least those hilarious kitty-headed dancers are going to bring a smile to your face. Unfortunately, there is nothing that you’d probably remember about this video except kitty-faced dancers. Tinashe and Charli XCX failed to impress along with Ty Dolla Sign.

Watch “Drop That Kitty” by Ty Dolla Sign featuring Charli XCX and Tinashe