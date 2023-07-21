“Cheerleader” by OMI Stays On Top Of Singles Chart For Second Week

“Cheerleader” by OMI is definitely one of the best songs we have heard this summer. The track is sitting on top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the second week now, which guarantees that it’s a super hit. The track is also holding off the “Can’t Feel My Face” by The Weekend – a track that has the potential to grab the first place. There is every chance that The weekend will hit the number one spot soon as his second single “The Hills” has also entered the top spot race now but still keeping it away from top spot for another week is a great achievement for “Cheerleader”.

“Cheerleader” is produced and written by OMI and C. Dillon. This reggae song hit the charts in Jamaica and Hawaii and became really popular before the German producer Felix Jaehn remixed the track and released it through Ultra Music in the last quarter of 2014. This version has made its way to various charts including United Kingdom and Sweden. The track is has also topped various European charts as well before making its way to the Billboard Top 100. In the United States, the track has already sold 1,000,000 copies and has become gold certified in Germany. It reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 on the week ending July 18, 2015. The track made more sales than expected in the first week on charts mainly due to changes in chart policy that let the track enjoy first week top position for 11 days instead of usual 7. The track is also sitting at number two in Streaming Songs chart and it has managed a six position on the Radio Songs chart. You can watch the music video below and leave your comments about the track after the jump.

Watch Music Video “Cheerleader” by OMI