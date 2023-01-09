Wild Beasts Album ‘Present Tense’ – watch the video for lead single ‘Wanderlust’

Wild Beasts have announced the follow-up to their successful 2011 album Smother will be called Present Tense and is due out on 24 February via Domino.
Smother was the bands biggest hit yet, so expectations are high for the new album – which was recorded at London’s Konk Studios with the help of producers Lexxx and Brian Eno associate Leo Abrahams.
Wild Beasts have also released ‘Wanderlust’ – a slow burning and tense track – as the lead single.
Watch the video for ‘Wanderlust’:
Present Tense tracklist:
01. Wanderlust
02. Nature Boy
03. Mecca
04. Sweet Spot
05. Daughters
06. Pregnant Pause
07. A Simple Beautiful Truth
08. A Dog’s Life
09. Past Perfect
10. New Life
11. Palace
As well as announcing a new album, Wild Beasts have also confirmed a bunch of UK tour dates – see below for the full dates.
MARCH
26 Manchester, Albert Hall
27 Glasgow, Arches
29 Dublin, Olympia
30 Bristol, Academy 1
31 Cambridge, Corn Exchange
APRIL
01 London, Brixton Academy