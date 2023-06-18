Watch The Official Music Video: “Wild Thoughts” by DJ Khalid & Rihanna

DJ Khalid has released the official music video for his new single “Wild Thoughts”. This new song is already making headlines as many fans and critics believe that it could be the song of the year. It definitely has that potential and now with the video out, it seems that DJ Khalid has also realized that.

The song features Rihanna. You will also listen to the vocals of Bryson Tiller. The song came out today on the digital platform, followed up by the music video. This new single will become part of DJ Khalid’s upcoming album “Grateful”, which is planned to come out on June 23. It’s one of the most anticipated albums of the year and I’m sure it will get a lot of pre-orders.

This new countdown single “Wild Thoughts” doesn’t only have great production but the music video is also incredible. This is the kind of MV we expect from someone who is trying to turn his countdown single into a massive hit. I think DJ Khalid has the right strategy to release the MV right after releasing the audio on digital platforms. After all, if the song is really good, what’s the point holding on to the video release. Fans would definitely feel more excited with the video out and playing on all major TV channels. You can watch the MV below and listen to the song.

Watch “Wild Thoughts” Music Video by DJ Khalid featuring Rihanna & Bryson Tiller