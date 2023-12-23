Watch The Music Video To XYLØ’s, “Freak”.

The American singer and songwriter, ” XYLØ” AKA, “Paige Duddy” has been blessing her fans with her fine releases so far this year and her comes another one.

XYLØ has shared a new song, “Freak” with an accompanying music video. This new song is a follow up to her last released song, “I Don’t Want to See You Anymore”. Freak was written by “Raj Jane”, “Paige Duddy”, “Frank Colucci” and “Lee Newell”.

The music video starts, and the American singer starts singing the song in her living room, decorated with leon lights. She goes out, walks in the streets and meets new people out there.

Watch the music video to XYLØ’s new song, “Freak”:

Well, It was sad to hear that XYLØ is not a duo anymore, but it is good to listen to the songs coming from Paige Duddy as a solo artist.

XYLØ was first an American alt-pop duo comprising Paige Duddy (as a singer and songwriter), and Chase Duddy (as the producer and drummer). Sadly, they quit the project and the Paige Duddy started a new project as a solo artist with the same name.