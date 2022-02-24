Watch The Music Video To Emma Bunton’s Song, “Baby Please Don’t Stop”:

The English singer and songwriter, “Emma Bunton” has shared a new song titled, “Baby Please Don’t Stop”. It was accompanied with a music video as well.

Well, guys I love this new song. It is so catchy, the production is awesome. I like the tone and the melody. And yes, Emma’s magical vocals take the song to another level. So lovely!

What about the music video? It sees the English singer in a studio with her family. The video features some behind the scene moments when Emma will get ready for shooting.

Favorite scene? Well, I like every single second of the clip but I loved to see the family enjoying their time together.

Watch the music video to Emma Bunton’s new song, “Baby Please Don’t Stop”

Any new music comping up? Yeah, the English singer not only shared a new song but also announced that she will be releasing her fourth studio album called, “My Happy Place” on 12th of April, 2019.

My Happy Place is a project of 10 songs and marks her first album release after 2006’s, “Life in mono”.