26 JUL

Watch: The Killers release video for ‘Runaways’

Remember when The Killers were exciting? I do too, but the memory’s getting dimmer and dimmer with every U2/Springsteen apeing ‘stadium-rock’ pile of toss they release. Maybe you like that kind of thing though, if so you may also want to watch the video for ‘epic’ and ‘passionate’ new single ‘Runaways’:

‘Runaways’ is the first single taken from The Killers’ brilliantly ‘epic’ and ‘passionate’ new album Battleborn, the artwork for which has also been released today:

The Killers - Battleborn

Nice!

Battleborn is out on 16 September, with ‘Runaways’ coming out the week before.


Post Author: Luke Glassford

Post written by Luke Glassford - founder, editor, writer and everything else at All-Noise.

