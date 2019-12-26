Watch Star-Studded Music Video: “AIWFCIY” By Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey continues sending more blessings our way this Christmas. If you have missed her new star-studded “AIWFCIY” music video, you’re surely living under a rock. The Christmas Queen blessed us with “All I Want For Christmas Is You” track earlier in the month. Before that, she released a special edition of the Merry Christmas album and followed it up with rare footage from a 1994 concert. She is doing everything in her power to turn this festive season into something special.

The new music video “AIWFCIY” features many top artists including Ariana Grande and Katy Perry. You will also see Anitta, Normani, Ciara, JoJo, Diplo, Bebe Rexha, Cyndi Lauper and a few others. She released the music video on 23rd December – the perfect time for such a star-studded video to launch. The living legend knows how to keep fans excited with perfectly timed releases. She sold her signed CD singles and she’s on top at Billboard Hot 100. How the things are shaping up, it seems difficult to take away the top spot from her anytime soon.

It’s a great Christmas gift for the fans. All these top artists coming together for a festive song and bringing a smile to everyone’s face is the best thing that could’ve happened and Mariah made it possible. There is reason she’s dubbed as the Christmas Queen. Watch this new music video below.

Watch Music Video “AIWFCIY” By Mariah Carey