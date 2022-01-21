Watch “Silent Night” by Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato has performed her song “Silent Night” acoustically and it’s a Christmas gift for the fans. Now this is a big song for the 23-year old as she gives her fans a Christmas gift every year. This year, the gift is “Silent Night” performance.

Although Demi has been giving her fans a Christmas gift song every year, she hasn’t released a full-length Christmas album yet. Let’s hope that next year she will be giving us a full album but this time it’s this acoustic performance that you would love.

Demi chose her VEVO channel to give us the gift. That’s where she premiered her acoustic performance of “Silent Night”. The video is fabulous and I’m sure Demi fans would love this gift.

But this is not the first time that Demi has performed this song “Silent Night”. She also performed this same song back in 2012 when she performed at the Christmas In Washington 2012 event. She was only 20 years old but delivered a performance that was termed as something magical and special by critics and fans alike.

Although her performance in 2012 was dubbed as something ‘special’, the critics understood back then that Demi was just a kid, barely 20-years old. However, if we look back at that performance, we will see some flaws, especially with her vocals. That’s something that Demi has worked a lot in the last three years. So this time while performing this same song, Demi is different. Her vocals are improved and she has truly delivered a performance that will make everyone fall in love with Demi.

Watch Demi Lovato perform “Silent Night”