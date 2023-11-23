Watch Preview of Upcoming “Por Favor” MV by Pitbull and Fifth Harmony

Pitbull and Fifth Harmony performed their collaboration “Por Favor” on AMA 2017. The collab got a warm reception and turned out to be a successful performance. Considering that, Mr. Worldwide and 5H decided to promote it further.

To kickstart the promotion, they performed the song on ‘Dancing with the stars”. They then performed it on TRL. After that, the girls and Mr. Worldwide decided to give us a preview of the music video that’s in the making. What else could you ask for?

In the short preview that we have seen as of now, it’s evident that the video will turn out to be a very glamorous visual affair. It feels flawless. The dresses seem perfect and I can sense that the choreography is going to be flaming hot.

Considering the way Latin music is climbing the charts these days, it’s obvious that this song could turn into a big hit. It has the right stars and shows plenty of potential in the early days. It seems like a good year for Mr. Worldwide and the girl group. We expect it to end on the high note. It’s time you watch the preview of this song below.

Watch “Por Favor” by Pitbull and Fifth Harmony