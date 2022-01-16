Watch Music Video To Troye Sivan’s, “Lucky Strike”:

Back in August last year, the Australian singer and songwriter, “Troye Sivan” shared his second studio album called, “Bloom”. The album comprises 10 tracks.

From his second studio album, the Australian singer has shared a new music video for the song, “Lucky Strike”. It was directed by, “Emma Westenberg”. The song was co-written by Troye Sivan with the Australian songwriter, “Alex Hope”.

Back to the music video, It sees Troye Sivan having a day full of fun at a beach. The video starts and you will see him singing the song while sitting at the beach.

The video continues and Troye sees a Bar at the beach, and goes to the Bar. The bartender makes him a drink, and then he continues enjoying his day.

I like the video or I don’t, I just don’t know. I mean bringing that bleeding heart in to the music video, that was disgusting. I am sorry Troye, If you can hear me. But I just don’t LOVE this music video.

Watch music video to the Troye Sivan’s, “Lucky Strike”:

The Australian singer has planned and announced, “The Bloom tour” in support of his second studio album. He will be visiting UK and Europe. Here is the link to more tour details.