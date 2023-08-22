Watch Music Video: “Misery” by Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani has premiered official music video for her song “Misery”. The music video is probably one of the best that you’ve seen from her. She looks great and

This new single is taken from 46-year old diva’s third solo album. The album released earlier this year.

“Misery” is another attempt by Interscope Records to help Gwen Stefani get a hit from this album. The label tried it earlier with “Make Me Like You” but it failed badly despite an aggressive TV campaign. Now they want to see how “Misery” works for Gwen. I’m sure with this video, everyone is going to want Gwen to stay in the “Misery”. She looks gorgeous.

The music video is directed by Sophie Muller who already has some great videos on her profile. The video shows Gwen in middle of an abandoned industrial area. That’s definitely not a place to serve fashion show but Gwen doesn’t care. Probably she’s right. She looks so wonderful that the entire industrial area comes back to life.

To be honest, I loved the video so much that I can’t pick the best scene. Probably the moment that could stand out is when Gwen caresses a beautiful black horse. She also looks great when she changes her hair color using a huge wig. She looks adorable even with a different hair color. You will also see her riding a bicycle and looking like a goddess in a stunning red dress while covered with fog smoke. You gotta watch the video to believe all this fairy tale.

