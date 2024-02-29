Watch New Music Video “Kevin” by Macklemore

Macklemore has premiered the official music video for his single “Kevin”. The single was released last year at the American Music Awards but the music video only came out last week through YouTube.

This song is a personal to Macklemore. It’s about his friend Kevin who died in 2010 after overdosing him with prescription medication. Ever since, Macklemore has taken it up as a mission to spread the awareness about this issue. The song last year and now the music video is is a big step that Macklemore has taken in order to talk to people about this problem.

Macklemore looks great in the music video. He switches between two different costumes during the music video and looks pretty stylish in both the costumes. He delivers verses while standing among ruins, something that tells you about the nature of the track and its mood.

Although this song didn’t need a music video because it’s more about the lyrics, this black-and-white video does make a great impact on the overall listening experience. Watch the music video below and be sure to leave your comments at the end.

Watch Music Video “Kevin” by Macklemore