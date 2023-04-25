Watch Music Video “In My Blood” by Shawn Mendes

Yesterday, Shawn Mendes took the social media to announce the big news that music video for “In My Blood” will be coming out at noon. A few hours later, he actually released the music video and excited a billion fans worldwide with his new visual bonanza.

The single “In My Blood” is Shawn’s single single for his third studio album. The album could possible be titled “In My Blood” but it’s not confirmed yet. The Canadian singer released this lead single in the last week of March. Ever since, the single has performed really well on the charts with respectable positions on iTunes and Top 100 charts. In the United States, this track has reached the number 22 spot on Billboard Hot 100 chart. Considering that kind of success, it was obvious that Shawn Mendes will give the track the necessary visual treatment.

The official music video for “In My Blood” shows Shawn Mendes using his conceptual imaginations and creativity to create a simple yet powerful and effective visual experience. You will see the Canadian singer lying down on the ground and singing his song. As he sings, the time passes and the seasons change. But there is one constant in the entire visual and that’s Shawn Mendes singing his song. He never changes or moves despite being covered with snow and bombarded with rain. For his patience, he is rewarded with a blessing. A field of flowers grows where he rested throughout this affair. Watch the video below and I’m sure you will love how the Canadian crooner has approached this music video.

Watch “In My Blood” by Shawn Mendes