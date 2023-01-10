Watch Music Video: “Casanova” by Allie X and VERITE

Allie X & VERITE have teamed up for a music video to support their collaboration “Casanova”. It’s a delightful visual that is bold in its nature. The song originally came out when Allie X released the CollXtion II EP and it became an instant hit with the fans. In November, Allie joined hands with VERITE to deliver a duet version that had added a new dimension to the song. Now, the duet version has got an official music video and we totally love it.

In the song, Allie and VERITE sing about disinterested lovers. They are not interested but still, they can’t get each other out of their mind. You will see Allie and VERITE teaming with a team of dancers and wearing over-sized power suits to deliver their message home.

India Sleem directed the music video. It’s sponsored by Google’s product line. The video came out on December 28th and it has already gathered plenty of positive feedback on social media. It’s really great seeing how both Allie and VERITE use this video to showcase their talent. The artistic chemistry between the two is so obvious that you instantly notice it.

The fans had to wait for more than a month to see the visual after the song came out, it seems totally justified. You can watch the video below. Don’t forget to leave a comment after you watch the MV.

Watch “Casanova” by Allie X and VERITE – Official Music Video