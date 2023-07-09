Watch Music Video: “Bed” by Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande

Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande have finally given the much-awaited music video for their latest anthem “Bed”. The music video is a sensual affair as you see both the stars traveling to tropical islands to give us the most stunning visuals we have seen so far form both the artists. It’s the kind of music video we expect to see when two big stars join forces.

In the music video, your eyes see a dream through the visual. It’s a dream that we all want – our summer fantasies. We see both the stars stretching on the beach, relaxing, and twerking on the pool side. Both look absolutely gorgeous, especially Ari. You will see them in luxury beach houses, partying, and enjoying like it’s the final summer of their lives. You will probably notice the mermaid tail that Nicki Minaj dons in this visual. She looks awesome and you know this iconic look already.

For the making of this video, the divas enrolled two different directors. The first video just came out while the second edit is expected to drop any time during this week, as announced by Ari on social media. Watch the music video below.