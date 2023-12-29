Watch “Never Be The Same” Visual by Camila Cabello – Featuring Home Video Footage

Camila Cabello has closed 2017 by giving her fans something that they’d love to watch over and over again. It’s the visual for “Never Be The Same” that features home video footage. It’s a New Year’s Eve gift for fans.

The “Havana” hitmaker premiered this music video to support her new single. It consists of scenes from her past years as she takes a trip down the memory lane. While talking about the visual, Camila said that she wanted to give her fans something as a present for the New Year’s Eve. However, she couldn’t wait for the right time and premiered the video before the New Year’s Eve. She released the video earlier today.

“This is a thank you from the bottom of my heart for always being here for me and for all the memories we’ve made together this year. I frickin love you all so much and PS my family and I cried several times watching this back. It’s end of the year…” Camila wrote in her series of posts on social media explaining the visual she gave us today.

The visual for “Never Be The Same” takes us through this year as the 20-year old singer had plenty of big moments during this calendar year. It’s a trip through the year but then the video takes you further down the memory lane. You watch Camila’s childhood footage where she spends time with her family and friends. It showcases the importance of music to her as you can see a guitar in her hands in this childhood footage.

This video is more than a memory trip. It tells Camila’s fans what she has achieved so far. It showcases how impressive she has been recently after going solo. I’m sure she will have an even better 2018. We wish her all the luck. Now it’s time you see these visuals. Be sure to share this video with anyone who enjoys Camila’s music.

Watch “Never Be The Same” Visual by Camila Cabello