Watch: Lana Del Rey – ‘Shades Of Cool’ video

Lana Del Rey’s much-hyped new album Ultraviolence has finally arrived, and to mark its release the US singer has shared the video for album highlight ‘Shades Of Cool’.
The video is typical Lana – very cinematic and full of 70’s California tropes – it follows our heroine’s dodgy dalliance with an older gentlemen. It’s similar in style and tone to the video for Ultraviolence lead single ‘West Coast‘.
Watch the video:
As Ultraviolence has now been released, Spotify users can get their stream on:
Ultraviolence is the follow-up to Lana Del Rey’s 2012 debut album Born To Die.
BexLawrenceIOM(2014-06-23 - 11:39 am)
I like this song but my fav’s are still ‘We Are Born To Die’ and ‘Lucky Ones’. She has such a unique way about her singing and production, un-like any one I have heard before.