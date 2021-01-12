Watch Lana del Rey Performing at the Opening of her “LA To The Moon”

Lana del Rey has kicked off her “LA To The Moon” concert in Minneapolis, Minnesota. There, at the city center, she managed to gather some 20k fans and delivered mesmerizing performances to kick-start her tour. If you haven’t been the lucky one to be there, I’ve got some good news for you. You can watch all the songs she performed at the concert below.
Lana will be doing a total of 37 shows during the tour. She will finish the North American leg before she moves to the South. She will then fly to Australia before ending her tour in Europe. Her last show will be in Madrid, Spain. Below, you can see the setlist and then watch the videos of her performances on the opening concert. We will try to bring you all her tour performances so be sure to come back later for more from Lana’s “LA To The Moon” tour updates and visuals.
- 13 Beaches
- Pretty When You Cry
- Cherry
- Scarborough Fair
- Born to Die
- Blue Jeans
- White Mustang
- National Anthem
- When the World Was at War We Kept Dancing
- Music to Watch Boys To
- Lust for Life
- Change
- Black Beauty
- Young and Beautiful
- Ride
- Video Games
- Love
- Ultraviolence
- Summertime Sadness
- Serial Killer
- Off to the Races