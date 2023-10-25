Watch: Foals – ‘Out Of The Woods’ video

Foals have already delivered some pretty stunning visuals to accompany Holy Fire tracks ‘Late Night’ and ‘Bad Habit’, and have continued the hot streak with the newly released video for latest single ‘Out Of The Woods’.

The video follows a young woman as she gradually succumbs to some kind of paranoid breakdown in her apartment – which nicely compliments the general atmosphere of the song: “Alone now, in my head now / All alone now, in your head” etc…

Watch the video:

‘Out Of The Woods’ is due for release on 28 October.