Watch “DNA” Music Video by Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar has released the music video for her recent single “DNA”. This single featured on the rapper’s recent album titled “DAMN”. The video for “DNA” came out today on VEVO. You can watch it in HD after the review.

The music video is directed by Nabil & The Little Homies. The music video is about Kendrick Lamar going through an intense polygraph test. The test is conducted by a doctor, played by Don Cheadle.

During the test, the doctor and the rapper enter a heated argument as they talk about various things. The interrogation lasts for a few more minutes before Kendrick Lamar can finally get out of the facility and meet his friends who have been waiting for him outside in the street. But soon they realize that the interrogation isn’t probably over as someone is recording their movements. That’s when one of Kendrick’s friends runs towards the guy recording the video and punches him in the face. That brings the video to an abrupt ending.

Watch Music Video “DNA” by Kendrick Lamar