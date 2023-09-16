Watch: Daft Punk – ‘Lose Yourself To Dance’ video

After taking over the summer with the omnipresent ‘Get Lucky’, Daft Punk are back with the other Pharrell-featuring track from Random Access Memories.

‘Lose Yourself To Dance’ is like the older, more mature brother of ‘Get Lucky‘ – relying more on a downtempo groove to get you going. The video is amazing – featuring both Pharrell and Nile Rodgers getting down with Daft Punk amid a sci-fi disco.

Oh, and if you were wondering, that ridiculous image above is the single art!

Watch the video here:

Download: Lose Yourself to Dance







