Video Review: “Time of Our Lives” by Pitbull feat Ne-Yo

Pitbull has released a new video for song “Times of Our Lives” from his recent album “Globalization”. The video was released through VEVO and was previewed on Friday, December 26th for the first time. This typical Pitbull video tells story of out-of-this-world party which is quite typical of Pitbull. The video is directed by Gil Green.

The video tells story of a family who is about to go out to celebrate New Year’s Eve but their mood is ruined as a girl in the house reminds everyone about rent that they have to pay for last two months. But the mood is revived by the grandma who throws the idea of a ‘rent’ style party. At the party, guests will be contributing to help the family’s cause in addition to having fun. Pitbull and Ne-Yo are invited to the party to help everyone have some fun. They are really good at that.

The video has a lots of pretty girls and a lots of liquor. Everyone on the party is dancing like they’ve got just today to dance. Even the grandma who suggested to have a ‘rent’ party had her drink and showed some amusing moves. Despite obvious issues with the video, the theme fits the track perfectly and fans will be watching it during the holidays at least once.

Watch video for “Time of Our Lives” by Pitbull