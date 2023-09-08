Video Review: “Hallelujah” by Panic! at the Disco

Panic! at the Disco has premiered a brand new music video this week. The music video is for the rock band’s lead single “Hallelujah” from their upcoming studio album. This will be their fifth album and it will be available in stores at the end of this year. The album will be released through DCD2.

The audio track “Hallelujah” was released three months back and fans were expecting a music video for the song within a week or so. But it took the rock band three months to come up with a video. The music video was released on YouTube.

The music video has a unique concept. You will see the famous game Monument Valley coming to life in this video as the frontman Brendon Urie takes the lead role acting as confessing sinner as well as the preacher. You will love the scenes where he is running the maze inside the mountain.

The music video is definitely going to be a hit. There are already lots of positive reviews on YouTube. Since the track is already popular with rock-audience, there is a chance that music video might get more love than the audio track. Nevertheless, the only thing rock band seems to do wrong is delay the MV. But since it’s out now, it’s time to watch the video and hit LIKE. You can watch the video below.

Watch Music Video “Hallelujah” by Panic! at the Disco