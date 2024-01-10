Video Review: “California Winter” by Bonnie Mckee

Bonnie Mckee has been without a label since Epic Records decided to drop her earlier this year. Fans still don’t understand why this happened because Bonnie is a good singer and has a powerful imagination to write radio-friendly songs that can be a top priority for any label.

Nevertheless, being without a label hasn’t stopped Bonnie Mckee from releasing quality music. She has recently released “California Winter” which is one of the best tracks that you’d hear this Christmas. On a side note, the label that dropped Bonnie released its own album with seven Christmas songs including originals as well as covers but the album was a flop. Who knows if Bonnie’s “California Winter” was there the album could have had a different fate altogether.

Bonnie Mckee has proved her ex-label wrong by releasing “California Winter”. This new tracks is as good as it gets when it comes to Christmas music. It has everything from being radio-friendly to having one gem of a video. She initially dropped audio version on the SoundCloud but quickly followed it with a one-shot music video, released through VEVO. Bonnie flaunts a bikini and shows her deep curves in this cool video. If you’re looking for some quality Christmas music, this is the one to grab. Watch the video below and don’t forget to give your opinion in the comments below.

