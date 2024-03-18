Vampire Weekend reveal first taste of new album with new tracks ‘Diane Young’ and ‘Step’

As reported last month, Vampire Weekend came up with a rather unconventional way to announce their new album Modern Vampires Of The City. Thankfully today they’ve chosen a more routine way to debut some new material – revealing new tracks ‘Diane Young’ and ‘Step’ on Zane Lowe’s Radio 1 show and then releasing the below videos for each track online.

The two tracks hint at a slight development in sound for the band, with ‘Diane Young’ being a slightly madcap mixture of driving rock and electro, while ‘Step’ has them bringing atmospheric synths to the forefront. Listen to them both below and let me know what you think:

Modern Vampires Of The City is Vampire Weekends third album and is set for release on 6 May.