Modern Vampires In The City
18 MAR

Vampire Weekend reveal first taste of new album with new tracks ‘Diane Young’ and ‘Step’

As reported last month, Vampire Weekend came up with a rather unconventional way to announce their new album Modern Vampires Of The City. Thankfully today they’ve chosen a more routine way to debut some new material – revealing new tracks ‘Diane Young’ and ‘Step’ on Zane Lowe’s Radio 1 show and then releasing the below videos for each track online.

The two tracks hint at a slight development in sound for the band, with ‘Diane Young’ being a slightly madcap mixture of driving rock and electro, while ‘Step’ has them bringing atmospheric synths to the forefront. Listen to them both below and let me know what you think:

Modern Vampires Of The City is Vampire Weekends third album and is set for release on 6 May.

