UNKLE remix of Noel Gallagher’s ‘AKA… What A Life’ – Listen Now

UNKLE’s remix of Noel Gallagher single ‘AKA… What A Life’ has surfaced online, after debuting on Pete Tong’s Radio 1 show last night (2nd Dec).

It’s no real surprise UNKLE main-man James Lavelle picked this tune to work his magic on, as it is easily the most ‘dancey’ on Noel’s recent debut solo album. In that respect, he’s not really added anything to the original ‘feel’ of the track, but he has managed to give it a darker edge.

It’s not yet clear whether the remix will feature on any official releases, or lead to any future collaborations between the two, but given Noel’s current work with Amorphous Androgynous and previous hook-up with The Chemical Brothers – an UNKLE-Noel team-up wouldn’t be too surprising.

In other Noel-related news, the next single from his album has been confirmed as ‘If I Had A Gun’, and will be released on Boxing Day.

His little brother has also been in the news recently, allegedly slamming Noel as a ‘parasite’ and ‘shitbag’ for relying heavily on Oasis material at his live shows.



