Tinashe Single “Like I Used To”

Tinashe is back and her “Joyride” era is over. Despite her last album failing badly to impress either critics or the fans, she is determined to keep pushing. Even her label RCA hopes in something better so they have allowed her to record new music that could possibly lead to a new EP. The word is out that this new album may become available within a few weeks only.

Tinashe gave us the first single from the album. The single is titled “Like I Used To” and it came out on all digital platforms this Friday.

In this new song, Tinashe sings about a man who can’t be trusted. Tinashe, although trusted this man for long, she is now fed up and can’t go that route any more. She is an independent woman and she doesn’t want to be with someone she can’t trust at all. She calls him a ‘worthless’ man in the chorus of the song. Later, she talks about being financially independent and not needing to rely on any man.

It’s a cute song with a powerful feminist message. This song again proves that she is talented and that she deserves another chance with RCA. I’m sure the girl is going to come out with goods and enjoy commercial success soon. Listen to this new single below and don’t forget to leave your comments below.

listen to “Like I Used To” by Tinashe