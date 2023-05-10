Watch The Chainsmokers Perform “Paris” and “Break Up Every Night” on TV

The Chainsmokers appeared on Saturday Night Live (SNL) and performed “Paris” and “Break Up Every Night”. It was a fantastic performance – the one that fans would love to watch again. If you enjoyed their live performance on TV, it’s your opportunity to bookmark this page so that you can come back whenever you want and watch the performance in high-quality below.

Both these singles are included in The Chainsmokers’ debut album “Memories… Don Not Open” that came out just a few days earlier. The first single they performed “Paris” has already got its single status but “Break Up Every Night” still needs an official confirmation. But since it’s included in SNL setlist, it will surely get the ‘single’ status.

The performances were really good but we at All Noise Music love “Paris”. The vocal delivery was impeccable and the overall performance came out really strong with Andrew Taggart looking super cool. “Break Up Every Single” also got a really strong performance that will help the band promote this newest single. Now watch the performance below and enjoy it.

Watch The Chainsmokers perform “Paris” and “Break Up Every Night” on SNL