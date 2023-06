You can’t accuse this song of being highbrow. In a nutshell the lyrics talk about a relationship being best when both parties are drunk.

Quite. Outside of this delightfully frank assessment of life, it’s a fun electro-pop number held together by Koma’s listenable vocals.

Less clubby than your usual Tiesto offering, this will keep the clubbers and the radio listeners happy and has that sing-a-long aspect to it, from the titular chorus to the post-chorus oh-oh. Fun.

(7/10)