Listen: The Vaccines release new single ‘Teenage Icon’

The Vaccines have released the video for their new single ‘Teenage Icon’ – the second single to be taken from their upcoming second album The Vaccines Come Of Age. Check it out here:
For me, their insistence on creating throwaway ‘indie-pop’ tunes is getting a little bit tiresome – although you can’t deny they know how to put a chorus together so I’m sure the second album will probably do well and build on the success of their debut.
‘Teenage Icon’ is set for release on the 2 September, with the new album out the next day.
The Vaccines: Come Of Age album review | All-Noise(2012-09-04 - 10:35 pm)
[…] no discernible development of their sound, approach or outlook, with songs like ‘No Hope’, ‘Teenage Icon’ and ‘Change Of Heart Pt 2’ in particular sounding like they came straight from the What Did You […]