The Vaccines Single ‘No Hope’

The Vaccines have revealed ‘No Hope’, the first single to be taken from their forthcoming second album The Vaccines Come Of Age. Listen to ‘No Hope’:

Sounds a lot like The Libertines to me….

The Vaccines Come Of Age is the follow up to their successful debut album What Did You Expect From The Vaccines, which was released last year, and is set for release on 3 September.

‘No Hope’ is out on 8 July as a digital download and limited edition 7 inch (which seems to be the custom these days) and will feature another new track, ‘Blow Your Mind’, as well as demo and live versions of ‘No Hope’.

The Vaccines were probably the biggest ‘break out’ act of 2011 guitar music, so all eyes will be on The Vaccines Come Of Age for signs of the dreaded ‘second album syndrome’. What do you guys think, expecting it to be good or bad? Let me know in the comments below….