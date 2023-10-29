The Rapture Album artwork and confirm European tour…

The Rapture have released the artwork for their forthcoming album – In The Grace Of Your Love. The album cover features a striking image of frontman Luke Jenner’s father surfing and has a classic Beach Boys feel to it.

The New York three-piece dance-rock outfit returned to orignal label DFA last year and are set to release In The Grace Of Your Love in September, their first album since 2006. A video of the first single from the album, ‘How Deep Is Your Love?’, surfaced earlier this month and heralded a return to the bands funky, disco orientated roots. Check out the video below, and don’t worry, despite the name there’s not a Bee Gee in sight!

To promote the release of the new album, The Rapture have scheduled an 11-date European tour which starts at the Cabaret Vert Festival in France on 27 August and sees them visit Manchester’s Club Academy (7 September) and London’s XOYO (8 September). Check out ticket details for the UK tours here: The Rapture tickets.

DFA White Out Sessions – How Deep Is Your Love? by The Rapture from DFA Records on Vimeo.



