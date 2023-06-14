Single review: The Kooks – ‘Around Town’

Just like the Klaxons track out this week, The Kooks find themselves struggling to follow-up the great ‘Down’ with the follow-up.

‘Around Town’, continuing the departure in sound for the band, lacks the vocal hooks that the band are known for, and though it’s musically intriguing with its use of instrumentation and choir sound, it doesn’t come together in a particularly involving way.

Fun enough, especially in its breakdown near the end, and more so than the Klaxons tune, but it’s no ‘Down’ part two.

(5.5/10)